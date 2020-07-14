madrid
ERC lleva al Congreso el supuesto espionaje por parte de "estructuras gubernamentales" al presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent. El Grupo Republicano ha registrado este martes una petición para que el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, comparezca en la comisión correspondiente a su ministerio en la Cámara Baja para que dé explicaciones sobre estas informaciones y sobre el presunto espionaje a otros líderes políticos catalanes.
La petición llega después de una información avanzada por El País en la que se apunta a que el número del presidente del Parlament fue objeto de un ataque de un programa espía al que solo podrían acceder los Estados, a través de los Gobiernos y de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad.
El programa se utilizaría en el marco de la lucha contra el terrorismo y el crimen, y el supuesto "pinchazo" al móvil de Torrent se habría realizado a través de un fallo de seguridad de la aplicación de mensajería Whatsapp.
El objeto de la petición de comparecencia registrada por ERC es que el ministro del Interior ofrezca "explicaciones en relación a los presuntos espionajes e intromisiones a la intimidad de líderes políticos catalanes por parte de estructuras gubernamentales".
