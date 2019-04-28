El exconcejal de Urbanismo del municipio alicantino de Hodón de los Frailes José Ramón Gámez ha sido condenado por la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante a cinco meses de prisión y una multa de 30.000 euros por estafar a sus vecinos con el suministro de la luz.
El antiguo edil, propietario de la empresa Promociones Casas Galiana S.L., estafó a 70 de sus vecinos proporcionándoles electricidad ilegal desde su casa, según informa este domingo El Español. Gámez instaló un generador ilegal en su domicilio desde el que proporcionaba luz al resto de sus vecinos, a quienes les aseguró que pagaba a Iberdrola.
Sin embargo, el exconcejal nunca contrato los servicios de Iberdrola, llegando a facturar más de 25.000 euros por ello. Sus vecinos declararon que abonaron mensualmente las facturas sin ser conscientes de la estafa y no dudaron de ello “por la confianza que les daba que el acusado fuera concejal de Urbanismo”.
