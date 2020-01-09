Público
Público

Ministros del nuevo Gobierno Estos son los ministros que se quedan y que salen del nuevo Ejecutivo de Sánchez

Celaá, Duque, Maroto, Ábalos, Marlaska y Planas repetirán como ministros y salen del Ejecutivo Carcedo y Guirao, antiguos ministros de Cultura y Deporte y de  Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social.

Publicidad
Media: 2.33
Votos: 3
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (4ºd), posa para la foto de familia con el resto del Ejecutivo tras la primera reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Chema Moya

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto a su Ejecutivo en la pasada legislatura. EFE/Chema Moya

José Guirao y María Luisa Carcedo no repetirán como ministros en el nuevo Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, según han informado a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo este jueves.

Los ministros que sí mantendrán sus carteras en el Gobierno de coalición son la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque, el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Reyes Maroto, que seguirá al frente del ministerio de Industria y José Luis Ábalos, que seguirá en el Gobierno como ministro de Transportes y Movilidad.

Por otro lado, Luis Planas continuará al frente del ministerio de Agricultura en la próxima legislatura, según confirmaron a Europa Press. El político andaluz que había sonado para otras carteras como Exteriores y que en los últimos meses se había ocupado de las competencias de Política Territorial, tras el nombramiento de Meritxell Batet como presidenta del Congreso, se quedará finalmente en el ministerio de Agricultura.

Estas fuentes han confirmado la salida del hasta ahora titular de Cultura y Deporte y de la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, que fueron recibidos este jueves en la Moncloa.

04/01/2020.- Los ministros en funciones de Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska (i), de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos (c), y de Educación, Isabel Celaá (d), hoy sábado en el Congreso de los Diputados durante la primera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Ped

Los ministros en funciones de Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos  y de Educación, Isabel Celaá, en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

 María Jesús Montero asumirá la portavocía del Gobierno

También se ha confirmado que María Jesús Montero retendrá la cartera de Hacienda y asumirá la portavocía del Gobierno, que hasta ahora ejercía Isabel Celaá.

Después de cerrar las cuatro vicepresidencias del futuro Gobierno, el jefe del Ejecutivo se ha centrado en comunicar los relevos a los miembros de su actual gabinete que no repetirán en el nuevo gobierno de coalición.

Durante la mañana del jueves Sánchez se reunía con Teresa Ribera antes de conocerse que será la próxima vicepresidenta para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, ya por la tarde ha recibido en La Moncloa a Carcedo, así como a Guirao.

Fuentes de La Moncloa han anunciado que la estructura completa del gobierno y los nombres de todos los ministros se harán públicos el domingo, después de que Sánchez comunique al rey la composición del Ejecutivo. El lunes, los nuevos ministros tomarán posesión de sus cargos y el martes 14 de enero se celebrará el primer Consejo de Ministros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad