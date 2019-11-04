Los estudiantes de Barcelona pasan su quinta noche acampados y llaman a la movilización en caso de desalojo

Los jóvenes acampados en la plaza Universitat de Barcelona han pasado la quinta noche consecutiva llamando a la movilización si se da un desalojo: "Si nos quieren echar, lo tienen claro. Nosotros no nos movemos, defendamos la acampada", han escrito en una comunicación en sus redes sociales.
Si ens volen fer fora, ho tenen clar! Nosaltres no ens movem, defensem l'acampada ✊— Acampada Plaça Universitat #Generació14O (@AcampadaUni) November 4, 2019
⚠️Estigues atenta a les xarxes: en cas de desallotjament, cal ser moltes! pic.twitter.com/TB4jJRxHk3
Después de una noche "muy tranquila", según han informado fuentes de la acampada a Europa Press, los jóvenes han pedido que se esté atento a sus redes sociales para "ser muchas" si hay un desalojo. En la plaza hay en torno a 300 tiendas de campaña y 500 jóvenes, y a pesar de "un más que probable desalojo", la acampada sigue con su programación diaria, tal y como informan los propios estudiantes
Este lunes, sus participantes se movilizarán "para detener desahucios", después han programado una charla de la Marea Pensionista, un taller 'antirepresivo' y un debate sobre la monarquía. A las 14.30 se movilizarán en contra de la presencia de los reyes, que están en Barcelona para presidir los Premios de la Fundación Princesa de Girona, y después se manifestarán.
