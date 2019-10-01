Público
ETA La Audiencia Nacional condena a 33 años de cárcel a Txapote y a otros tres etarras por el asesinato de un funcionario de prisiones

Impone a los cuatro la misma pena de 30 años de cárcel por un delito de atentado terrorista con resultado de muerte y otros 3 años por un delito de daños con finalidad terrorista.

23/09/2019.- La Audiencia Nacional juzga al que fuese dirigente de ETA Javier García Gaztelu, Txapote (d), y a otros tres acusados por el asesinato del funcionario de prisiones. / EFE - FERNANDO ALVARADO

La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a 33 años de cárcel al exjefe del aparato militar de ETA Javier García Gaztelu, alias Txapote, y a otros tres etarras por el asesinato del funcionario de prisiones Máximo Casado Carrera el 22 de octubre de 2000 en Vitoria.

En su sentencia, la sección primera condena a Txapote como la persona que ordenó el atentado y también a los tres autores materiales: Íñigo Guridi Lasa, alias Xabi; Asier Arzalluz Goñi, alias Santi, y Aitor Aguirrebarrena Beldarrain, alias Peio. 

E impone a los cuatro la misma pena de 30 años de cárcel por un delito de atentado terrorista con resultado de muerte y otros 3 años por un delito de daños con finalidad terrorista.

(Habrá ampliación)

