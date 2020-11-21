La exmiembro de ETA Natividad Jáuregui, reclamada por las autoridades españolas por el asesinato del teniente coronel Ramón Romeo en Bilbao en 1981, ha sido detenida en las últimas horas en Gante (Bélgica), según ha informado Sortu.
El Tribunal de Casación belga confirmó el pasado martes la sentencia que ordena la entrega a las autoridades españolas de la exmiembro de ETA Natividad Jáuregui, reclamada por la Justicia española por el asesinato del teniente coronel Ramón Romeo en Bilbao en 1981.
Las autoridades judiciales belgas cuentan con "un plazo de diez días" para ejecutar la Orden Europea de Detención y Entrega (OEDE) y coordinar con las autoridades españolas la entrega de Jáuregui.
Según ha indicado Sortu, Jáuregui ha sido detenida este viernes en Gante por lo que los tribunales belgas "han aceptado la petición de la Audiencia Nacional española de extraditarla tras haberse negado a hacerlo en varias ocasiones anteriormente".
Varios sectores reaccionarios desean que este país vuelva al pasado. La apuesta del Estado profundo es clara: quieren dilatar y mantener vivo el fantasma de la lucha armada, con el objetivo tanto de perpetuar la situación que padecen los presos y exiliados políticos vascos, como de dificultar de manera clara el camino de la liberación de Euskal Herria", ha afirmado la formación integrada en EH Bildu, que ha incidido en que la petición de extradición de Jáuregui es "muestra de ello".
"Cambio de postura"
Asimismo, Sortu ha denunciado el "cambio de postura" de los tribunales de Bélgica, y ha pedido al Estado belga que "deje de apoyar dicha estrategia reaccionaria", y al Gobierno de España a "terminar con esta dinámica".
"Para poder resolver democráticamente el conflicto vasco debemos dar solución a la situación de los presos y exiliados políticos vascos, así como a todas las consecuencias del conflicto. Es hora de traer a todas y a todos a casa, no de llenar la cárceles", ha finalizado.
