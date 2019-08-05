Público
ETA La Fiscalía pide datos de los convocantes de los homenajes a etarras en Hernani y Oñate

Los actos suscitaron las críticas de partidos y de instituciones, entre las que destaca la del Gobierno Vasco, que exigió a la izquierda abertzale que deje de organizarlos. Su lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, los rechazó y pidió a sus organizadores que tengan un "mínimo de ética".

El preso de ETA Xabier Ugarte (c) a su llegada esta tarde a la localidad guipuzcoana de Oñate. Xabier Ugarte Villar ha salido este domingo de la cárcel de Topas (Salamanca) tras cumplir 22 años de condena por varios delitos, entre otros el secuestro del f

El preso de ETA Xabier Ugarte (c) a su llegada esta tarde a la localidad guipuzcoana de Oñate. EFE/GORKA ESTRADA.

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha solicitado al juez José Luis Calama que pida a la Guardia Civil un informe ampliatorio sobre los convocantes de los recibimientos a etarras celebrados en las localidades guipuzcoanas de Hernani y Oñate.

Según han informado fuentes fiscales, el Ministerio Público ha respondido de manera positiva a la consulta del juez sobre si es competente para investigar los homenajes por apología del terrorismo y le ha instado a pedir al instituto armado una ampliación de su informe sobre esos actos.

En concreto, le solicita que comunique quiénes fueron los convocantes de los recibimientos, que se produjeron el fin de semana del 27 y 28 de julio en esas localidades y fueron luego denunciados ante la Audiencia Nacional por la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT), el Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo (Covite) y Vox.

Uno de ellos fue al exdirigente de ETA José Javier Zabaleta, Baldo, en Hernani, tras finalizar su condena de 29 años de cárcel en la prisión de Zuera (Zaragoza), y otro el en Oñate a Xabier Ugarte Villar, uno de los secuestradores de José Antonio Ortega Lara, tras cumplir 22 años en la cárcel de Topas (Salamanca).

