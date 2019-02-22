La Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias ha ordenado el traslado a centros cercanos al País Vasco de tres internos de ETA que cumplen condenas por delitos de terrorismo: Javier Aguirre Ibáñez, Unai Fano Aldasoro y Javier Sagardoy Lana.
En los tres casos las juntas de tratamiento han justificado la decisión por el arraigo familiar, según ha informado Instituciones Penitenciarias. Con estos, son ya 26 los traslados de presos de ETA autorizados desde que Fernando Grande-Marlaska llegó al Ministerio del Interior en junio de 2018.
Javier Aguirre Ibáñez será traslado, a propuesta de la junta de tratamiento, del centro penitenciario Ocaña II al de Logroño. Ingresó en prisión el 19 de enero de 2016 y cumple una condena de seis años y seis meses por falsificación de documento público y colaboración con banda armada. Cumplirá las tres cuartas partes de condena en noviembre de 2020. Ha renunciado a la violencia y acepta la legalidad penitenciaria.
Unai Fano Aldasoro pasará de Algeciras a la cárcel de Soria. Ingresó en prisión el 18 de diciembre de 2008 y cumple una condena de 19 años y 13 meses por los delitos de organización terrorista, tenencia de explosivos, falsificación de documentos, tenencia ilícita de armas y robo de vehículos. Cumplirá las tres cuartas partes de la condena en enero de 2024. Según Interior, Asume la legalidad penitenciaria vigente.
El tercero de los etarras es Javier Sagardoy Lana, que será trasladado de Soria a la cárcel de Pamplona. Ingresó en prisión el 30 de septiembre de 2013 y cumple una condena de seis años por asociación ilícita. Cumplió las tres cuartas partes de la condena en octubre de 2017.
La Junta de Tratamiento de la prisión de Soria ha propuesto su progresión a tercer grado, al cumplir los requisitos establecidos en la Ley General Penitenciaria, según ha informado Instituciones Penitenciarias.
