ETA Procesan al etarra Mikel Karrera 'Ata' por el asesinato del senador Giménez Abad en 2001

La causa contra "Ata" se abrió a raíz de que en 2014 el hijo del senador Giménez Abad le reconociera como el hombre que disparó a su padre.

La Policía Nacional traslada desde Francia al miembro de ETA Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe en 2016 / POLICÍA NACIONAL

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz ha procesado a Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe, conocido como Ata, un histórico dirigente de ETA, como la persona que disparó al senador del PP Manuel Giménez Abad en 2001 cuando iba de camino al estadio zaragozano de La Romareda con su hijo. 

En un auto, el magistrado procesa a Ata por un asesinato de carácter terrorista y le emplaza, mediante una orden europea de investigación, a que designe abogado para notificarle el procesamiento por videoconferencia desde Francia, donde cumple actualmente condena por terrorismo.  

La causa contra "Ata" se abrió a raíz de que en 2014 el hijo del senador le reconociera como el hombre que disparó a su padre tras ver 18 fotografías de individuos de similares características. Cuatro años después le volvió a identificar en una rueda de reconocimiento celebrada en Francia. 

Manuel Giménez Abad, quien también fue el presidente del Partido Popular de Aragón, falleció a causa de tres disparos por la espalda, dos de ellos en la cabeza mientras se dirigía a un encuentro de fútbol del Real Zaragoza. Los servicios sanitarios acudieron inmediatamente al lugar, pero no pudieron reanimarlo. Un día después de su asesinato, el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza lo nombró hijo adoptivo de la ciudad. 

Carrera Sarobe fue detenido en mayo de 2010 en un piso de Bayona (Francia) junto a dos de sus colaboradores. La justicia francesa condenó al ex dirigente etarra a cadena perpetua por la muerte del policía francés Jean-Serge Nérin, quien fue considerada la última víctima mortal de la organización terrorista ETA. 

