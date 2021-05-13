Estás leyendo: Eugenio Pino se niega a contestar sobre la operación 'Kitchen'

Eugenio Pino se niega a contestar sobre la operación 'Kitchen'

El ex número dos de la Policía cuando se desarrolló la operación parapolicial para favorecer al PP ha mostrado una actitud desafiante en la comisión del Congreso.

Eugenio Pino, exDAO, en la comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre el caso 'Kitchen'
Eugenio Pino, que fue número dos de la Policía entre 2012 y 2016, al frente de la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO), se ha cruzado de brazos este jueves en la comisión del Congreso que investiga la operación 'Kitchen' y ha cerrado la boca, acogiéndose a su derecho a no declarar. Pino está imputado en la causa que investiga la operación parapolicial del Ministerio del Interior de Rajoy para sustraer pruebas contrarias al PP a su extesorero, Luis Bárcenas.

La actitud demostrada por el exDao ha sido desafiante, lo que no ha impedido a los diputados formularle las preguntas pertinentes. Pero Pino sólo ha dicho que la operación 'Kitchen' no existió.

Este jueves Pino se ha negado a colaborar, pero en julio de 2017 sí declaró en otra comisión de investigación en el Congreso por parecida causa y entonces involucró a Ignacio Cosidó, exdirector general de la Policía, en el conocimiento de "todo lo que pasaba por mis manos". Hay que recordar que la llamada 'brigada política' del Ministerio del Interior perpetró la operación Cataluña, contra el independentismo, y el 'informe Pisa', contra Podemos.

