san SebastiánActualizado:
La Guardia Civil ha detenido este miércoles a los expresos de ETA Antton López Ruiz, alias Kubati, Oihana San Vicente y Oihana Garmendia, han confirmado fuentes próximas a la operación policial y Sortu.
Los arrestos han tenido lugar en las localidades de Zarautz (Gipuzkoa), Salvatierra-Agurain (Álava) y Gernika (Bizkaia). Según publica el diario digital Naiz, las detenciones podrían tener relación con actos de bienvenida a reclusos de la banda excarcelados. Dichas detenciones habían sido ordenadas por la Audiencia Nacional.
Según precisa Naiz, "Kubati" ha sido arrestado en su domicilio de Zarautz; Oihana Garmendia, en Gernika, cuando acudía a trabajar, y Oihana San Vicente, responsable política de Sortu en Álava, en Salvatierra cuando se dirigía a Vitoria.
El diario señala que López Ruiz y Garmendia se encontraban entre los detenidos en marzo de 2018 acusados de "enaltecimiento del terrorismo" por participar en el acto de despedida de la histórica dirigente de ETA Belén González Peñalva, fallecida en noviembre de 2017, y que fueron puestos en libertad horas después.
