La exalcaldesa de Torrelodones Elena Biurrun dirigirá el gabinete de Escrivá

"Todo un reto. Toca volver a comprometerse por lo público con la misma intensidad”, explicó Biurrun.

Elena Biurrun, exalcaldesa de Torrelodones, en una imagen de archivo.

La exalaldesa de Torrelodones Elena Biurrun será la jefa de gabinete del ministerio de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones dirigido por José Luis Escrivá. "Todo un reto. Toca volver a comprometerse por lo público con la misma intensidad”, explicó Biurrun a través de Facebook.

La abogada Elena Biurrun fue alcaldesa del municipio madrileño entre 2011 y 2019 liderando Vecinos Por Torrelodones. Se inició en la política por un problema de alcantarillado: "Hace doce años una alcantarilla, cerca de mi casa, reventó y estuvo seis meses echando mierda literalmente al arroyo que pasa por ahí. Ilusa de mí, fui al Ayuntamiento a denunciarlo y a pedir que lo arreglaran y salí de allí diciendo ¿Qué es esto?", explicó durante una entrevista con Público.

Para las elecciones municipales de 2019, el concejal del PP Ángel Viñas intentó chantajear a Biurrun para que no se presentara a los comicios. "Lo que queremos es la silla en la que estás sentada", se puede escuchar a Viñas en un audio difundido por la Cadena SER. 

