La exalcaldesa de Torrelodones Elena Biurrun dirigirá el gabinete de Escrivá

La exalaldesa de Torrelodones Elena Biurrun será la jefa de gabinete del ministerio de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones dirigido por José Luis Escrivá. "Todo un reto. Toca volver a comprometerse por lo público con la misma intensidad”, explicó Biurrun a través de Facebook.
La abogada Elena Biurrun fue alcaldesa del municipio madrileño entre 2011 y 2019 liderando Vecinos Por Torrelodones. Se inició en la política por un problema de alcantarillado: "Hace doce años una alcantarilla, cerca de mi casa, reventó y estuvo seis meses echando mierda literalmente al arroyo que pasa por ahí. Ilusa de mí, fui al Ayuntamiento a denunciarlo y a pedir que lo arreglaran y salí de allí diciendo ¿Qué es esto?", explicó durante una entrevista con Público.
Para las elecciones municipales de 2019, el concejal del PP Ángel Viñas intentó chantajear a Biurrun para que no se presentara a los comicios. "Lo que queremos es la silla en la que estás sentada", se puede escuchar a Viñas en un audio difundido por la Cadena SER.
