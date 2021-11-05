El juzgado admite a trámite la petición contra una excandidata de Vox acusada de simular una agresión de unos "menas"

madridActualizado:
El juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Vitoria ha admitido a trámite la denuncia de la Ertzaintza por "simulación de delito" a una joven la cual denunció que un grupo de cuatro "menas" de origen "magrebí" le agredieron de madrugada. La ahora acusada fue candidata de Vox para las elecciones forales de 2015 posicionada entre los últimos puestos.
Según la denuncia de la joven, la agresión se produjo en la madrugada del sábado 23 al domingo 24 de octubre en una zona residencial conocida como El Batán. El barrio cuenta con multitud de cámaras al encontrarse en él la Delegación del Gobierno, la sede de la Presidencia vasca, el palacio de Ajuria Enea -residencia del lehendakari- y las oficinas del Servicio Vasco de Salud. Pese a la multitud de aparatos de videovigilancia, la Ertzaintza no ha visualizado en ningún momento al grupo agresor, pero sí a la presunta víctima que va sola andando, como recoge eldiario.es.
Este hecho, la falta de pruebas y los cambios en las declaraciones han llevado a la Ertzaintza a dudar de su testimonio y pedir que se investigue a la excandidata de Vox por una denuncia falsa. El artículo 457 del Código Penal recoge que quien "simulare ser responsable o víctima de una infracción penal o denunciare una inexistente, provocando actuaciones procesales, será castigado con la multa de seis a doce meses".
