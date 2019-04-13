El exconseller Lluís Puig reaparece en vídeo para anunciar que se encuentra en Italia

El exconseller Lluís Puig, que huyó a Bélgica como el expresident Carles Puigdemont en octubre de 2017, ha difundido este sábado un vídeo a través de las redes sociales, para anunciar que se encuentra en L'Alguer, en la isla italiana de Cerdeña.
Puig, que es candidato de JxCat al Senado en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, muestra en el vídeo un "gran entusiasmo" por encontrarse en esta localidad italiana, que conserva lazos históricos con la lengua catalana. "Estoy en L'Alguer, tierra de habla catalana dentro del Estado italiano. Tengo unas cuantas actividades para hacer aquí, culturales, políticas y sociales", ha explicado.
Avui, quan he anat a comprar el pa de ben matí he pogut dir BON DIA! Sabeu on sóc? 🎥— Lluís Puig i Gordi (@LluisPuigGordi) 13 de abril de 2019
Seguim fent país!https://t.co/nzqtxhn3Ws pic.twitter.com/IUwVhhrXoX
"El solo hecho de poder pisar esta tierra, de ver este mar y esta luz, me lleva ya una gran emoción y un gran entusiasmo", ha añadido Puig, que ha aprovechado el hecho de que ahora no hay una orden de detención contra él. A principios de enero, Puig ya salió de Bélgica para asistir al acto de presentación del llamado Consejo por la República en Perpiñán, en el sur de Francia.
