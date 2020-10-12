Estás leyendo: Muere a los 81 años, Ignasi Farreres, exconseller de Trabajo y exdirigente de Unió

La plataforma Portes Obertes del Catalanisme -a la que perteneció- ha destacado que trabajó "a favor del entendimiento, el diálogo y la reconciliación en Catalunya" desde su junta.

Imagen de Archivo de Igansi Farreres, a la izquierda. / EFE
El exconseller de Trabajo de la Generalitat y exdirigente de Unió Democràtica de Catalunya, Ignasi Farreres (La Pobla de Segur, 1939), ha fallecido, según han informado fuentes de Units per Avançar este lunes.

Farreres, nacido en la Pobla de Segur (Lleida) en 1939, fue un economista y político catalán miembro de Unió Democràtica de Catalunya (UDC) y conseller de Treball durante tres legislaturas consecutivas del Govern de Jordi Pujol, de 1988 a 1999. 

El secretario general de Units per Avançar, Ramon Espadaler, ha expresado su tristeza por la muerte de Farreres, "humanista de raíz cristiana, comprometido con las personas y el país a través de Unió Democràtica de Catalunya y del Govern, al que sirvió durante una década".

El exconseller estuvo imputado por el caso Treball sobre presunta financiación irregular de UDC, pero fue absuelto. 

El velatorio tendrá lugar en el tanatorio de les Corts de Barcelona a partir de mañana a mediodía y el funeral se celebrará el 14 de octubre a las 11.00 horas.

