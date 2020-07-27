El exdirector de RTVV desmiente a Camps: recibió 'instrucciones políticas' para adjudicar 7,5 millones a Gürtel

madrid
El exdirector de Radiotelevisión Valenciana Pedro García Gimeno ha confirmado en el turno de la última palabra que recibió instrucciones políticas para adjudicar un contrato de casi 7,5 millones de euros destinados al "enriquecimiento personal" de miembros del Grupo Correa durante la visita del Papa Benedicto XVI a Valencia en 2006.
García Gimeno ha leído un escrito ante el tribunal de la Audiencia Nacional donde reconoce la existencia de estas intrucciones, lo que desmiente a Francisco Camps, expresidente de la Generalidad Valenciana, quien en el juicio negó que hubiera ordenado adjudicaciones a la trama.
El exdirector de la televisión valenciana ha conseguido así que la Fiscalía rebaje su petición de pena de 40 a siete años de prisión con la condición de que refuerce su confesión en el turno de última palabra.
Tanto García Gimeno como la defensa del número 3 de la trama, Álvaro Pérez, sostienen que Camps mintió en el juicio y, junto a la Fiscalía, han pedido que el tribunal deduzca testimonio. Esto es, que envíe a los juzgados la declaración de Camps para que se investigue si cometió falso testimonio.
Televisión valenciana puso en marcha un operativo de 300 profesionales para emitir la señal de la retransmisión de la visita del Papa. La trama de Francisco Correa consiguió la adjudicación de un montaje de pantallas y sonido por las calles de Valencia a través de una empresa instrumental por un gasto total 7.493.600 euros.
Según la Fiscalía hubo un reparto de más de tres millones de euros entre repartió más de tres millones de euros con los miembros de la trama Francisco Correa, Pablo Crespo, Álvaro Pérez, El Bigotes, y el también acusado José Ramón Blanco Balín, asesor del grupo.
