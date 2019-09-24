Pase lo que pase, el Prior del Valle de los Caídos siempre podrá ostentar que en uno de los momentos más inciertos de ese monumento franquista, un ayuntamiento le invitó a una recepción oficial y le entregó una medalla. Ocurrió el pasado 10 de agosto, con media España de vacaciones. Ese día, la alcaldesa de San Lorenzo del Escorial, Carlota López Esteban (PP), hizo subir al escenario del Teatro Real Coliseo Carlos III al jefe del Valle, Santiago Cantera. Una foto lo inmortalizó.
La escena transcurrió en el marco del acto de Honores y Distinciones del Real Sitio, por el que se rinde homenaje “a las personas o entidades que han destacado en el municipio por su trayectoria personal o profesional”. El evento fue presentado por el concejal de Protocolo, Enrique París Barcala, de Ciudadanos.
Cantera fue invitado a esta ceremonia en representación del ya fallecido monje benedictino Laurentino Sáenz de Buruaga, a quien el ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo del Escorial –donde el PP gobierna en coalición con Ciudadanos y en cuyo término se ubica el Valle de los Caídos– quiso premiar con la medalla al mérito artístico a modo póstumo. Sáenz de Buruaga fue uno de los promotores de la Escolanía de Canto Gregoriano en el Valle.
“Quiero expresar a este Muy Ilustre Ayuntamiento el más sincero agradecimiento de todos nosotros, monjes, familiares y escolanos, por lo que supone un reconocimiento a la labor constante, humilde y llena de dedicación de nuestro difunto Padre Laurentino a la enseñanza de la música y muy especialmente del Canto Gregoriano, recibido, profundizado y transmitido en el marco de la tradición monástica benedictina de la Congregación de Solesmes y de la escuela de Dom Eugéne Cardine”, afirmó Cantera en su discurso.
Cantera confió en la intercesión de Sáenz de Buruaga para “pedir las bendiciones sobre este municipio y sobre todos sus habitantes, ante el Dios que es Amor y al cual quiso dar siempre gloria cantando él mismo y dirigiendo el coro de sus niños o los coros de antiguos escolanos adolescentes o ya adultos”.
