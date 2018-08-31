La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celáa, ha asegurado hoy que las "amenazas" de la familia Franco no impedirán que se realice la exhumación de los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos porque ya se ha tardado "bastante" y la postura expresada por los familiares "no cambia nada".

En la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, Celáa se ha referido de esta manera al escrito remitido por la familia de Francisco Franco en la que advierte al Ejecutivo de que podría incurrir en un delito de prevaricación y usurpación de funciones, además de otro de "profanación de sepultura".

El Gobierno ha aprobado hoy la incoación del expediente administrativo, que se contempla en el decreto ley para la exhumación de los restos de Franco, por el que se da 15 días a la familia para presentar alegaciones y comunicar el destino para enterrar los restos. En el caso de que no comunique este lugar, será el Gobierno el que decida el lugar para una nueva inhumación.

"Las amenazas no van a cambiar nada la determinación del Gobierno", ha afirmado Celáa sobre la exhumación de los restos de Franco, porque "no puede haber ningún mausoleo en un sistema democrático para un dictador" y ha añadido: "Ya hemos tardado bastante. Vamos a ello, no cambia nada".

Según ha manifestado Celáa, el Gobierno está "regenerando la democracia en todos los frentes" y, dentro de este objetivo, "arreglar el pasado también ayuda a un proyecto de futuro feliz y justo para todo el mundo", ha concluido.