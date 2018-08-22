El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha avanzado este miércoles que su partido no apoyará la convalidación en el Congreso del decreto ley del Gobierno para exhumar los restos de Franco, que aprobará el viernes el Consejo de Ministros, pues duda que la medida "tenga carácter de urgencia" y se pueda "jurídicamente justificar" el uso de esta fórmula legislativa.



El líder de Ciudadanos no ha concretado no obstante si la formación se abstendrá o votará en contra. "Es algo que ni siquiera hemos debatido" ha dicho Rivera en una entrevista en Onda Cero, tras lo que ha asegurado que este asunto no es una prioridad ni tiene el carácter de urgencia.

Rivera ha afirmado que "después de 40 años de democracia" no se puede tildar este asunto de urgente, ha puesto en duda que se pueda justificar un decreto de esta naturaleza y ha insistido en que el Gobierno tiene que contar con el consenso del arco parlamentario.

A juicio del líder de Ciudadanos, desde el Ejecutivo "hay un intento de volver a las batallas fratricidas de rojos y azules, que son las que gustan al bipartidismo".

El líder de Ciudadanos ha insistido en que su formación no apoyará la convalidación porque no son las formas y ha reiterado que a la mayoría de los españoles "más que los huesos de Franco, les importa la educación de sus hijos, el futuro del empleo o la seguridad frente al terrorismo".

El Consejo de Ministros aprobará el viernes la fórmula jurídica para la exhumación de los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos, un decreto que tendrá que ser convalidado en el Congreso de los Diputados cuando se reanude el periodo de sesiones y con el que se modificará la Ley de Memoria Histórica con el objetivo de evitar cuestiones jurídicas que impidan llevar a cabo la medida.