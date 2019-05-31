Público
Exhumación de Franco El Gobierno considera posible que el Supremo paralice la exhumación de Franco

La ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, considera "dentro de lo posible" que el Tribunal Supremo acuerde medidas cautelares y, por tanto, paralice la exhumación de Francisco Franco prevista para el próximo 10 de junio, en cuyo caso el Ejecutivo respetará la decisión del tribunal.

La ministra portavoz Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa celebrada tras el Consejo de Ministros. - EFE

En la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, Celaá ha recordado que la posibilidad de que el Supremo acuerde medidas cautelares entra dentro de la "normalidad" y no presupone una posición contraria del alto tribunal sobre el fondo del asunto.

Celaá ha insistido en que el plan para exhumar a Franco del Valle de los Caídos y su posterior inhumación en el cementerio de Mingorrubio/El Pardo cumple con todas las condiciones legales, así como de "seguridad, privacidad y respeto a la dignidad" de los restos del dictador.

No obstante, ha reconocido que cabe la posibilidad de que el Tribunal Supremo ordene medidas cautelares, medidas que el Gobierno respetará tanto en el proceso de exhumación como de posterior inhumación en el cementerio de Mingorrubio.

