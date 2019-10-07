Público
Exhumación de Franco El Gobierno estudia trasladar los restos de Franco en helicóptero

El Ministerio del Interior diseña el dispositivo del traslado de los restos del dictador. Los expertos de la Guardia Civil han propuesto trasladar sus restos por aire para evitar cortes en carretera.

24/09/2019 . Vista del Valle de los Caídos. / REUTERS - Sergio Perez

El Ministerio del Interior diseña el dispositivo del traslado de los restos de Francisco Franco desde el Valle de los Caídos al cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo. Un proceso en el que los expertos de la Guardia Civil plantean transportar los restos del dictador en helicóptero para evitar cortes en carretera, según ha adelantado El Periódico

Fuentes de Interior y del Palacio de La Moncloa reconocen a Efe que el departamento lleva tiempo trabajando en este dispositivo aunque por razones de seguridad no se van a ofrecer detalles de cómo se va a desarrollar. Sin embargo, según recoge la Cadena SER, el Gobierno se inclina por la propuesta de la Guardia Civil en lugar de trasladar los restos por carretera. 

No obstante, resaltan que la premisa es garantizar la seguridad antes, durante y después del proceso de exhumación e inhumación posterior. La demarcación del Valle de los Caídos corresponde a la Guardia Civil mientras que el cementerio de Mingorrubio es competencia de la Policía Nacional.

En el último Consejo de Ministros, celebrado el pasado viernes, la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá, aseguró que quedan trámites para poder concluir el expediente administrativo, aunque la exhumación será "más pronto que tarde".

Será mañana cuando el Tribunal Supremo vuelva a reunirse para responder a la familia Franco, que ha pedido una aclaración de sentencia de la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo, favorable a la exhumación del dictador y a su reinhumación en el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio.

También la Abogacía del Estado ha dado pasos para pedir al Supremo que levante las medidas cautelares que mantiene por el resto de recursos presentados contra la exhumación una vez que ya se ha pronunciado sobre el fondo del asunto y para trasladar la sentencia al juez José Yusti para que archive la causa que tiene abierta por la licencia de obra.

