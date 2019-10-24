Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Exhumación Franco Hermann Tertsch la monta en el Parlamento Europeo por la exhumación de Franco

Al grito de "¡Profanadores!", el eurodiputado de Vox interrumpe el discurso de homenaje a las víctimas del franquismo que estaba pronunciado el eurodiputado socialista Javier Moreno.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El eurodiputado socialista javier Moreno durante el discurso que ha querido boicotear Tertsch.

El eurodiputado socialista javier Moreno durante el discurso que ha querido boicotear Tertsch.

Al grito de "¡Profanadores!", Herman Tertsch, eurodiputado de Vox en el Parlamento de Estrasburgo, ha interrumpido este jueves el discurso de homenaje a las víctimas del franquismo que ha pronunciado el eurodiputado socialista Javier Moreno en el mismo día en que se ha sacado al dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos,informa Ivo Alho Cabral.

Tertsch y los otros dos diputados de Vox han tratado de boicotear el discurso de Moreno, que ha proseguido a pesar de los gritos y ha terminado con una ovación cerrada de la mayor parte de los diputados de la Eurocámara.

"Estamos devolviendo la dignidad histórica y democrática a España y a los españoles" ha dicho Moreno en su discurso. "Una vez más se demuestra que España es una gran democracia moderna, abierta y que quiere cerrar una página de su historia muy trágica".

Tertsch ha tuiteado poco después para tachar de "fiasco del PSOE" el discurso de Moreno. "Pretendían montar en el hemiciclo de Estrasburgo otro aquelarre profanador. Solo socialistas, verdes y comunistas y cuatro 'liberalios' de Ciudadanos y Verhofstadt [lider liberal] se han levantado mientras el resto ha abortado su operación con indiferencia y abierta desaprobación"

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad