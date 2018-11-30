Más de un centenar de agrupaciones antifascistas han convocado una concentración frente a la Catedral de la Almudena este sábado a las 12.00 horas para mostrar el rechazo a que los restos de Francisco Franco sean enterrados en el templo.
La directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera, participará en el acto junto al filósofo Javier Sádaba, con quién leerá un manifiesto en contra de la inhumación de Franco en la catedral de La Almudena.
Los convocantes aseguran que enterrar los restos del dictador en La Almudena supondría una "vejación y humillación para las miles de víctimas del franquismo". Remarcan que la Catedral se encuentra a poca distancia del Palacio Real y la Plaza de Oriente, espacios que fueron usados para actos de exaltación del régimen, y aseguran que "una democracia no puede honrar a un dictador".
Este acto forma parte de la campaña #NiValleNiAlmudena, surgida a raíz de una petición en el portal Change.org contra el traslado del dictador, que ya ha recibido más de 100.000 apoyos, y aglutina a colectivos de memoria histórica, víctimas del franquismo, grupos feministas y sindicales.
Además de movilizarse, los organizadores han escrito al Presidente del Gobierno, al Arzobispo de Madrid y a la alcaldesa de la capital para que eviten el traslado del dictador.
