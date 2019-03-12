Los monjes del Valle de los Caídos han recurrido al Tribunal Supremo la resolución del Consejo de Ministros de 15 de febrero de 2019, sobre la exhumación de los restos de Francisco Franco porque, según precisan, los poderes públicos no pueden entrar en la Abadía "sin autorización eclesiástica".
Se suman así al recurso presentado el pasado jueves por la familia del dictador ante el Alto Tribunal para pedir la "suspensión cautelar" de la exhumación. Los nietos de Franco también insistieron en su negativa a buscar un lugar de enterramiento alternativo a la cripta de la catedral de La Almudena si el Supremo no se pronuncia al respecto.
"La Comunidad benedictina se ha visto obligada a recurrir la resolución del Consejo de Ministros sobre la exhumación de los restos de D. Francisco Franco, ante la imposibilidad de aceptar que los poderes públicos puedan actuar libremente en un recinto sagrado sin la necesaria autorización eclesiástica", subrayan en un comunicado.
"Ante la imposibilidad de que los poderes públicos puedan actuar libremente en un recinto sagrado"
Además, según explican los monjes, "interferir en un acto de culto como es la inhumación, custodia y exhumación de restos humanos yacentes en sepultura religiosa vulnera el principio de inviolabilidad protegido por los Acuerdos del Estado español con la Santa Sede y el derecho a la libertad religiosa y de culto".
Asimismo, el recurso de la Comunidad benedictina "pone en tela de juicio la constitucionalidad" del Decreto-Ley 10/2018 que "implica, de forma imperativa, la exhumación de 20 cadáveres de monjes benedictinos yacentes en el cementerio de la Abadía".
A falta de acuerdo con la familia Franco, los benedictinos afirman que actuarán de acuerdo con la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo pues consideran que es el "órgano competente para dilucidar la controversia existente, lo que garantiza, plenamente, el respeto al ordenamiento jurídico".
La argumentación de la Abadía del Valle de los Caídos, según añaden, es "independiente" y "deja a salvo los argumentos y razones de nulidad e inconstitucionalidad que pudieran plantear los familiares" de Franco.
