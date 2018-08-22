El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha asegurado este miércoles que su partido "no puede votar a favor" en el Congreso del decreto ley que tiene previsto aprobar el Gobierno este viernes en el Consejo de Ministros para exhumar a Franco e incluso se plantea recurrirlo ante el Constitucional.
En una entrevista en RNE, García Egea ha considerado que no se justifica el utilizar la fórmula del decreto ley, que se reserva para asuntos urgentes, para una cuestión de hace 40 años y el PP "va a dar la cara y recurrir" todo este tipo de mecanismos que "no tengan carácter de urgencia".
Así, el PP se suma a la opinión de Ciudadanos que ya adelantaba este miércoles que no apoyaría el decreto ley en el Congreso. El líder de la formación naranja, Albert Rivera ponía en duda durante una entrevista que la medida "tenga carácter de urgencia" y se pueda "jurídicamente justificar" el uso de esta fórmula legislativa.
Para García Egea lo que sucede con esta exhumación del Valle de los Caídos es que "Sánchez va a intentar resucitar a Franco porque no tiene futuro" y, de esta manera, intenta hacer una "cortina de humo" para no hablar de su debilidad en el Gobierno, con solo 84 diputados en el Congreso.
"No vamos a colaborar en este intento de retorcer la voluntad mayoritaria de los españoles para evitar que se produzcan votaciones importantes en el Parlamento" a través de este decreto, ha advertido, porque el PP "no está de acuerdo en resucitar el pasado para evitar hablar de futuro".
Y preguntado sobre si no teme que esta oposición a la fórmula elegida para la exhumación se interprete como un apoyo del partido a la dictadura, García Egea ha concluido que "quien piense eso ni conoce al PP ni a la gente que forma parte de él".
