El Gobierno ha asegurado este jueves que la posición "obstruccionista" del prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, que informó a Moncloa la semana pasada de que negaba el acceso para proceder al traslado de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, no impedirá que el Ejecutivo siga adelante con el proceso de exhumación.
Según han informado fuentes del Gobierno a Europa Press, la semana pasada conoció el rechazo de la Iglesia a facilitar el acceso al Valle de los Caídos para la exhumación y avisa de la mala imagen que esta decisión puede conllevar para la institución.
"La posición obstruccionista del prior Santiago Cantera no impedirá que el proceso siga su curso, pero evidentemente hará que la opinión pública pueda llegar a considerar que la iglesia española avala la negativa del prior y la negativa de la propia familia Franco", ha señalado la Moncloa.
Desde el Gobierno se achaca la posición de Santiago Cantera a una naturaleza ideológica y recuerda que, el hoy prior del Valle de los Caídos, fue candidato a las elecciones generales de 1993 y a los comicios europeos de 1994 por el partido Falange Española Independiente antes de ingresar en la comunidad benedictina.
"El prior se ha negado en distintas ocasiones a seguir las indicaciones dadas por las autoridades eclesiásticas españolas, según le consta al Gobierno", asegura el Gobierno sobre la actitud de Cantera.
Con todo, Moncloa reafirma que, pese a los inconvenientes que pueda provocar el rechazo del prior, mantiene su decisión de seguir adelante con el proceso de exhumación, "respetando las garantías a las que tiene derecho la familia Franco por ley". "Dentro de las gestiones previstas por el Gobierno, figura el traslado de todas los requerimientos legales a las instancias superiores del prior Santiago Cantera", afirma.
