El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, ha considerado este jueves que la Fundación Francisco Franco está planteando una "amenaza" a la presidencia del Gobierno en caso de que prosiga con su intención de exhumar los restos del dictador y, frente a ella, ha garantizado que va a seguir adelante con sus planes.
Sánchez ha expresado esa determinación en la conferencia de prensa que ha ofrecido en Bogotá junto al presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque.
Al preguntarle por el hecho de que la Fundación Francisco Franco advierta de que con esa exhumación, el Gobierno puede incurrir en un delito de prevaricación y usurpación de funciones, además de otro de "profanación de sepultura", Sánchez lo ha interpretado como una "suerte de amenaza".
Una amenaza que cree dirigida a la presidencia del Gobierno, que ha dicho que representa a millones de españoles.
"La determinación es firme, y mañana, en el Consejo de Ministros, se comenzará el expediente de exhumación del dictador porque entendemos que ninguna democracia puede tener ningún mausoleo que le rinda tributo", ha añadido.
El presidente del Gobierno ha subrayado que la política española ha iniciado una nueva época con su llegada a la jefatura del Ejecutivo y, en ese contexto, cree que es fundamental mejorar la democracia y reorientar el pasado".
