El Tribunal Supremo ha iniciado los trámites para resolver el recurso presentado por los nietos de Francisco Franco contra la decisión del Gobierno de continuar el procedimiento de exhumación de los restos mortales del dictador del Valle de los Caídos.
En concreto, la Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del alto tribunal ha abierto una "pieza de medida cautelares" para examinar la petición de la familia Franco de suspender de forma cautelar el acuerdo adoptado el pasado 8 de noviembre por el Consejo de Ministros mientras se resuelve el recurso, han informado fuentes del Supremo.
El Consejo de Ministros acordó la continuación del procedimiento de exhumación de los restos mortales de Franco en cumplimiento de la ley de 2007 que reconoce y amplía derechos y establece medidas en favor de quienes padecieron persecución o violencia durante la guerra civil y la dictadura.
El acuerdo ordena a la ministra de Justicia que remita al Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid), donde se encuentra el Valle de los Caídos, el proyecto necesario para llevar a cabo la exhumación.
Según lo aprobado por el Ejecutivo lo servicios técnicos de Patrimonio Nacional, en su calidad éste de patrono de la Fundación de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos, serán los encargados de la redacción del proyecto para su tramitación con arreglo a lo previsto en la ley del suelo y rehabilitación urbana.
Asimismo el acuerdo establece que el Ministerio de Justicia solicite a la Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Consejería de Sanidad, como órgano de la Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid competente en materia de sanidad mortuoria, informe no vinculante sobre el proyecto de exhumación para ser emitido en un plazo máximo de un mes.
