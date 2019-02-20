Público
Exhumación de Franco El Vaticano reitera que no se opone a la exhumación de Franco

El portavoz interino de la Santa Sede, Alessandro Gisotti, dijo el pasado 5 de enero en una nota que el desenterramiento de los restos del dictador era un asunto concerniente a la familia, al Gobierno y a la Iglesia española.

Basílica del Valle de los Caídos donde se ubica la tumba del dictador Francisco Franco | AFP

El secretario de Estado del Vaticano, el cardenal Pietro Parolin, ha escrito una carta a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno español, Carmen Calvo, en la que reitera que el Vaticano "no se opone a la exhumación" del dictador Francisco Franco.

El portavoz interino de la Santa Sede, Alessandro Gisotti, explicó a Efe que "Parolin ha enviado una carta a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno español en la que reitera la posición de la Iglesia, es decir, que no se opone a la exhumación de los restos de Francisco Franco".

El pasado 5 de enero, Gisotti dijo en una nota que la exhumación de los restos de Franco que el Gobierno español trata de llevar a cabo era un asunto concerniente a la familia, al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y a la Iglesia española. "Sobre el traslado de los restos de Franco no tengo nada que agregar con respecto a lo ya afirmado por la Santa Sede, o sea, que el asunto concierne a su familia, al Gobierno español y a la Iglesia local", afirmó entonces.

El Gobierno español aprobó el pasado 15 de febrero la orden para exhumar al dictador Francisco Franco de su actual lugar de enterramiento, el monumento del Valle de los Caídos, con una fórmula para superar la oposición de la familia.

Los familiares vivos de Franco, un total de siete nietos, tienen ahora que decidir el lugar en donde vuelven a inhumarse los restos de su abuelo, que falleció en 1975 después de 40 años de dictadura.

Sin embargo, no podrá ser en la catedral de la Almudena de Madrid, que fue el lugar propuesto por los nietos, pues el Ejecutivo quiere evitar posibles problemas de orden público y que el general Franco reciba homenajes, según el Ejecutivo socialista.

Esta exhumación es una de las promesas del Gobierno de Sánchez, que llegó al poder en junio del año pasado, aunque su objetivo se topó con algunos obstáculos administrativos que han retrasado el proyecto varios meses.

