"No dimos ningún honorario a observadores internacionales, no teníamos contratados observadores electorales". El exsecretario general de Diplocat, Albert Royo, ha rechazado este miércoles que el organismo público-privado que dirigió hasta la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, a finales de octubre de 2017, costease misiones de observación del referéndum soberanista del 1 de octubre de ese mismo año.
En su declaración como testigo ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés, Royo se ha esforzado por marcar distancias entre el Diplocat y la Generalitat, y ha reconocido que sí pagaron más de 40.000 euros en concepto de vuelos y estancias en hoteles de lujo a "visitantes internacionales".
En respuesta a la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal, el exsecretario general de este organismo ha incidido en que los beneficiarios de esos pagos no estaban en una misión "de observación internacional", sino que "era un programa de visitantes internacionales", un tipo de visita "habitual". "La hacíamos casi cada mes", argumentaba, si bien su estancia en Catalunya coincidió con el referéndum del 1-O concretamente entre el 29 de septiembre y el 2 de octubre.
"Ellos querían estar en esas fechas en Catalunya para saber lo que sucedía", reconocía, incidiendo en que estas visitas se dieron también coincidiendo con otros "hechos noticiables", como "la apertura de las fosas de la Guerra Civil" -en junio de 2017-, o "por Sant Jordi".
Además, a preguntas de la abogada Judith Gené, letrada de Meritxell Borrás, Royo ha abundado en que esta misión en concreto, en la que participaron varios parlamentarios extranjeros, no fue "una misión de observación electoral". Estas misiones, incidía, suele costearlas una organización "que no tiene nada que ver con el territorio donde se vota". En su lugar, incidía en que las visitas se enmarcaban en la realización de un "proyecto académico" sobre las relaciones entre Catalunya y España.
(Habrá ampliación)
