Estás leyendo: El exministro José Guirao deja su escaño para volver a la gestión cultural

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El exministro José Guirao deja su escaño para volver a la gestión cultural

Llegó al Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte tras dirigir el Museo Reina Sofía y La Casa Encendida. Ha deseado suerte al nuevo diputado, Indalecio Gutiérrez.

El ministro de Cultura, José Guirao. / EFE
El exministro de Cultura, José Guirao. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El exministro de Cultura y Deporte José Guirao ha decidido renunciar a su acta de diputado, escaño que recuperó para el PSOE en la provincia de Almería tras trece años, para dedicarse a la gestión cultural, han informado este miércoles a Efe fuentes de su entorno.

Guirao llegó al Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte desde la gestión cultural y considera que ese debe seguir siendo su camino, añaden. El exministro ha querido desearle "suerte" al nuevo diputado Indalecio Gutiérrez, persona de larga trayectoria en el PSOE almeriense, y se pone "a su disposición y al servicio del resto de diputados y senadores por Almería para seguir trabajando por la provincia".

Guirao, sustituido por el valenciano José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes como responsable del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte en el Gobierno de coalición del PSOE y Unidas Podemos, permaneció al frente de esa cartera 19 meses, nueve de ellos en funciones.

Gestor cultural y artístico, Guirao (Pulpí, Almería, 1959), llegó a la primera línea de la política española el 13 de junio de 2018 tras la rápida salida de Maxim Huerta tras una carrera en la que destaca la dirección del Museo Reina Sofía entre 1994 y 2000.

Entre 2001 y 2013 también estuvo al frente de La Casa Encendida, centro cultural de referencia y vanguardia de la capital de España donde pudo dar rienda suelta a su pasión por esta corriente artística.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú