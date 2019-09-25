Público
Extrema derecha Un diputado de Vox recita el 'Cara al Sol' en el Parlamento de Baleares y asegura que es "una canción alegre y exenta de odio"

El diputado del partido de extrema derecha ha querido hacer una comparación entre el himno franquista, la Internacional y canciones de Valtonyc para asegurar que el 'Cara al Sol' se creó pensando en hacer "una canción alegre".

El diputado de Vox en Baleares, Sergio Rodríguez, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS - VOX

Sergio Rodríguez, diputado balear de Vox, ha recitado este miércoles un fragmento del himno franquista Cara al Sol en el Parlamento de Baleares. Lo ha hecho durante una comisión parlamentaria en la que se ha condenado el enaltecimiento del franquismo del 9 de agosto, cuando los taurinos intentaron silenciar la protesta animalista con el Cara al Sol.

El diputado del partido de extrema derecha ha querido hacer una comparación entre el himno franquista, la Internacional y canciones de Valtonyc para asegurar que el Cara al Sol se creó pensando en hacer "una canción alegre y exenta de odio".

Primero ha leído letras del rapero como "el rey Borbón y sus movidas, no sé si cazaba elefantes o iba de putas, para hacer diana empleaba a su hermano"; "un día ocuparemos Marivent con un Kalashnikov" o "Jorge Campos -líder de Vox en Baleares- merece una bomba".  Posteriormente, recitó: "Volverán banderas victoriosas, al paso alegre de la paz y traerán prendidas cinco rosas: las flechas de mi haz", la cuarta estrofa de Cara al Sol

La portavoz adjunta de Podemos, Esperança Sans, ha señalado por su parte que le "marea y provoca nauseas" ver "cómo se frivoliza con un tema como este" y ha censurado que algunas personas tengan el "franquismo como la época dorada de este país".

Por su parte, la portavoz del PSIB, Sílvia Cano, ha censurado que "se vanalice" el franquismo y ha criticado que el PP no quiera condenar la reproducción del 'Cara el sol' en la plaza de toros. Cano también ha considerado "indigno" que se compare "el himno del partido socialista con el de la dictadura franquista, que es un himno de represión y muerte".

Respecto a la investigación, el Parlament ha aprobado instar al Govern a que investigue desde la Secretaría Autonómica de Memoria Democrática y de Buen Gobierno una posible vulneración de la Ley de Memoria y reconocimiento democráticos de las Islas Baleares, ya tomar las medidas oportunas al respecto.

