Vox en Murcia denuncia a través de las redes sociales "adoctrinamiento ideológico" en el examen de Lengua Castellana y Literatura de la Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) por un texto que aborda la crisis migratoria.
El autor de Todos somos inmigrantes, Ignacio Peláez Pizarro, hace una reflexión sobre la crisis de los refugiados en la que advierte de que “los visitantes no pobres no son rechazados, sino que se les recibe con aplauso”.
En el texto, publicado en el diario Ideal el 11 de marzo, se expone que “muchos consideran la tierra donde viven como posesión suya, en la que otros no tienen derecho a residir”.
🤨Lamentamos que se utilice el examen de selectividad para colocar textos de adoctrinamiento ideológico, además sin ningún valor lingüístico ni literario y pésimamente redactados.#TuVozEnMurcia pic.twitter.com/ujFx1M9rhx— VOX Murcia-Provincia (@Vox_Murcia) 12 de junio de 2019
Sin embargo, para el partido de extrema derecha este texto “no tiene valor lingüístico ni literario y está pésimamente redactado". "Lamentamos que se utilice el examen de selectividad para colocar textos de adoctrinamiento ideológico", exponen a través de Twitter.
