Extrema derecha Vox Murcia denuncia "adoctrinamiento ideológico" en un examen de la EBAU por un texto que aborda la crisis de los refugiados

El autor del texto hace una reflexión sobre esta situación advirtiendo de que “los visitantes no pobres no son rechazados, sino que se les recibe con aplauso”. Para el partido de extrema derecha, “no tiene valor lingüístico ni literario"

04/06/2019.- Un estudiante espera el comienzo de las pruebas ordinaria y extraordinaria de Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad (EvAU) en las aulas de la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Zaragoza. EFE/Javier Cebollada

Vox en Murcia denuncia a través de las redes sociales "adoctrinamiento ideológico" en el examen de Lengua Castellana y Literatura de la Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) por un texto que aborda la crisis migratoria.

El autor de Todos somos inmigrantes, Ignacio Peláez Pizarro, hace una reflexión sobre la crisis de los refugiados en la que advierte de que “los visitantes no pobres no son rechazados, sino que se les recibe con aplauso”.

En el texto, publicado en el diario Ideal el 11 de marzo, se expone que “muchos consideran la tierra donde viven como posesión suya, en la que otros no tienen derecho a residir”. 

Sin embargo, para el partido de extrema derecha este texto “no tiene valor lingüístico ni literario y está pésimamente redactado". "Lamentamos que se utilice el examen de selectividad para colocar textos de adoctrinamiento ideológico", exponen a través de Twitter.

