Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Extremadura Más País no presentará candidatura en Extremadura

Así lo ha avanzado EQUO Extremadura, que considera además que el acuerdo nacional con Más País "puede perjudicar al espacio político del cambio" en la comunidad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El portavoz de Más Madrid en el Parlamento regional, Íñigo Errejón, junto a la coportavoz del grupo, Rita Maestre, entre otros. - EFE

El portavoz de Más Madrid en el Parlamento regional, Íñigo Errejón, junto a la coportavoz del grupo, Rita Maestre, entre otros. - EFE

Más País no presentará candidatura en Extremadura en las próximas elecciones generales, según ha avanzado EQUO Extremadura, que considera además que el acuerdo nacional con Más País "puede perjudicar al espacio político del cambio" en la comunidad.

EQUO Extremadura indica, además, que consultará a la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal "las diferentes posibilidades" en el territorio en el que ya vienen trabajando junto a Extremeños, Podemos e Izquierda Unida en el espacio político Unidas por Extremadura.

Al respecto, Chusa Barrantes y Paula Jarque, coportavoces de EQUO Extremadura, lamentan igualmente que el partido verde se convierta en "noticia" por el acuerdo con Más País, "en lugar de por sus políticas de lucha ante la emergencia climática", y "especialmente en un día el 27 de septiembre, el día de la huelga mundial por el clima en el que las jóvenes reclaman acción política real".

De este modo se refiere a que el pasado viernes, día 27, se conocieron los resultados de las votaciones de la afiliación de EQUO, para dar por "zanjado" el posicionamiento que tendrá el partido verde en las próximas elecciones del 10N.

Con un porcentaje de 58,7%, la opción de concurrir a las elecciones generales dentro del espacio político Más País es la más votada por la afiliación, recuerda EQUO Extremadura, que añade que en todo caso "Más País no presentará candidatura en Extremadura" de cara a las próximas elecciones generales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad