Así lo ha anunciado en su cuenta de Facebook la dirigente popular, que ha decidido no entregar sus credenciales como diputada en la Cámara Baja, tras haber sido elegida en las pasadas elecciones generales.

La vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Levy. EFE/Archivo

La vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Levy, ha renunciado a ser diputada en el Congreso por Madrid porque se quiere volcar en la candidatura de su partido al Ayuntamiento, en la que está como número dos.

Así lo ha anunciado en su cuenta de Facebook la dirigente popular, que ha decidido no entregar sus credenciales como diputada en el Congreso, tras haber sido elegida en las pasadas generales, a las que concurría como número seis de la lista madrileña que encabezaba Pablo Casado. En su lugar entrará en la Cámara, previsiblemente, José Ignacio Echániz.

"Madrid es mi prioridad", dice Levy en este mensaje en el que explica que quiere centrarse en la necesidad de devolver a la capital "las mejores políticas de gestión".

Convencida de que su partido va a darle "la vuelta" a los resultados de las generales, Levy añade que los populares no se resignan a seguir cuatro años con una gestión municipal que ha "dado la espalda" a los problemas diarios de los madrileños.

"Quedan menos de 10 días para recuperar el optimismo, pero solo lo conseguiremos si vamos unidos de nuevo a las urnas el 26 de mayo", apunta la dirigente del PP. Y llama a "demostrar" que Madrid sea el "contrapeso a las políticas de la izquierda".

