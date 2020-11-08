Estás leyendo: Fallece Paquita Martín, fundadora de IU y militante histórica del PCE

Fallece Paquita Martín, fundadora de IU y militante histórica del PCE

efe

La fundadora de Izquierda Unida y militante histórica del PCE Paquita Martín ha fallecido este domingo a la edad 95 años en su domicilio de Madrid tras una vida de activismo político y social.

Según han informado fuentes de la dirección de IU, Paquita Martín, que actualmente militaba en la Asamblea de Izquierda Unida de Chamberí (Madrid) y formaba parte de la Ejecutiva de CCOO, participó activamente por los derechos de los pensionistas.

Martín, nacida el 4 de mayo de 1925, militó desde la clandestinidad en el PCE y en CCOO, siempre cercana al entorno del entonces dirigente sindical Marcelino Camacho. En 1986 participó en la fundación de Izquierda Unida.

La dirección de IU ha puesto en valor su figura. "Era una persona generosa y humilde, un ejemplo para todos los militantes más jóvenes de la organización". Y representa "lo más elevado de una vida de compromiso y militancia".

En un mensaje en Twitter, el PCE ha puesto en valor el "compromiso" de la fallecida con la lucha por la democracia y por los derechos de la clase trabajadora y de las mujeres.

"Su compromiso, su ejemplo de combate, su alegría y vitalidad quedan en nuestra memoria", señala el PCE en su tuit.

