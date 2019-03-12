Familiares de víctimas de la Guerra Civil  visitan por vez primera las tumbas del Valle de los Caídos

El Gobierno ha permitido a un total de seis familias de víctimas de la Guerra Civil acceder al interior de la cripta del Valle de los Caídos tras haber realizado la prueba del ADN para poder localizar los restos de sus familiares.
El pasado 26 de febrero estas familias procedentes de Calatayud (Zaragoza) recibieron una explicación de carácter científico en el Palacio Real, sede de Patrimonio Nacional, y después comprobaron in situ la situación de los trabajos en el interior de la cripta.
Según informa el abogado de las familias, Eduardo Ranz, el momento "más emocionante" lo vivió Mercedes Abril, quien busca a su padre desaparecido el día 22 de septiembre de 1936. "Siento que mi padre está ahí dentro", señaló durante la visita.
Este colectivo inició el 20 de noviembre de 2012 el camino judicial, ante el Juzgado de Instrucción de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, denuncia que fue archivada, y recurrida ante la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid, Tribunal Constitucional de España, y Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos.
El 20 de noviembre de 2014, tras agotar completamente la vía penal, la familia Lapeña inició el proceso en vía civil, en base al antiguo expediente de jurisdicción voluntaria, derogado el 2 de julio de 2015.
Los hermanos Manuel y Antonio Lapeña, procedentes de Villarroya de la Sierra (Zaragoza), fueron enterrados en el Valle de los Caídos en 1936, después de ser fusilados en la Guerra Civil por el bando nacional.
Finalmente, en marzo de 2016, el Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº 2 de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, reconoció el derecho a exhumar, de los hermanos Lapeña.
El pasado 20 de noviembre de 2018 estas familias fueron al Palacio de la Moncloa y acordaron tomar las muestras de ADN, un nuevo informe técnico y una visita a la cripta del Valle de los Caídos.
En enero de este año el Instituto Nacional de Toxicología y Ciencias Forenses del Ministerio de Justicia, contactó con las familias para proceder a las tomas de muestras, algo que es la primera vez que se realiza por parte de un Gobierno.
