La Federación Estatal de Foros por la Memoria ha denunciado ante la Junta Electoral Central la "pervivencia" de símbolos franquistas y han exigido el cierre del Valle de los Caídos hasta después de las elecciones del 26 de mayo.
En un escrito presentado este miércoles ante la administración ponen como ejemplo las medidas adoptadas por la Junta Electoral Central y por las Juntas Electorales territoriales competentes en otros casos, y recientemente en el caso de exhibición de simbología de corte independentista en edificios públicos de Catalunya.
Así, consideran que hay fuerzas políticas que concurren a los próximos procesos electorales generales, europeos, autonómicos y municipales, que se declaran "explícitamente herederas del régimen dictatorial franquista", y que "realizan públicamente apología del mismo de manera habitual".
Por tanto, solicitan a la Junta Electoral Central que inste a Patrimonio Nacional a que se tomen las "urgentes medidas necesarias para proceder al cierre al público del mausoleo de Cuelgamuros, también conocido como Valle de los Caídos, hasta después de la celebración de las elecciones europeas, municipales y autonómicas del próximo 26 de mayo".
Esgrimen también que en España hay "docenas de símbolos, monumentos y nomenclatura de callejero" que incumplen la Ley de Memoria Histórica.
Consideran que esta simbología "vulnera el principio de neutralidad política" y solicitan que se tomen las medidas necesarias y con la "máxima urgencia para que se proceda a la retirada inmediata de monumentos, símbolos, placas conmemorativas, nomenclatura de callejero, simbología franquista de edificios y espacios públicos".
