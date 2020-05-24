Feijóo pide que Galicia salga del estado de alarma al finalizar la fase dos

Santiago de Compostela
El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha pedido este domingo al jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, que Galicia pueda salir del estado de alarma una vez que concluya la fase dos, en la que entrará a partir de mañana lunes.
Núñez Feijóo ha expresado su voluntad de que esto pueda ser así tras la afirmación de Sánchez de que en los próximos días ya habría autonomías que podrían salir del estado de alarma, informan fuentes de la Xunta.
Durante su intervención, ha vuelto a reclamar que los gallegos puedan desplazarse libremente entre las cuatro provincias y ha lamentado que no se pueda visitar a familiares por estar en otra provincia o que los estudiantes universitarios no puedan ir a buscar sus enseres a los pisos y residencias que tuvieron que dejar cuando arrancó la pandemia.
Además, respecto a las medidas publicadas este domingo en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) sobre las playas, el presidente gallego ha pedido aclaraciones, ya que "establecer un mínimo de seis metros sobre la pleamar es una limitación muy grande para una buena parte de los arenales gallegos, donde las mareas presentan oscilaciones muy grandes".
Según las mismas fuentes, Núñez Feijóo también pidió conocer "cuanto antes" información sobre el ingreso mínimo vital que el Gobierno aprobará la próxima semana, así como conocer "este mismo mes" los criterios de reparto de los tres fondos que supondrán 16.000 millones de euros para saber la cantidad que corresponderá a cada autonomía.
