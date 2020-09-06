Estás leyendo: Feijóo sustituye a los conselleiros de Sanidad y Educación y crea una vicepresidencia económica

Feijóo sustituye a los conselleiros de Sanidad y Educación y crea una vicepresidencia económica 

El mandatario autonómico también ha decidido desligar Empleo, hasta ahora en un departamento con Economía e Industria, y crear la Consejería de Empleo e Igualdad, que dirigirá María Jesús Lorenzana Somoza.

Feijóo, en desacuerdo con el reparto de fondos en educación, pide un acuerdo "explícito" ante brotes
El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha expresado este viernes en la Conferencia de Presidentes su desacuerdo con el reparto del fondo educativo covid, dotado con 2.000 millones de euros. Así, aunque ha valorado esta partida, entiende que no se tienen en cuenta costes como el transporte. Además, ha pedido un acuerdo "explícito" para abordar las situaciones de brotes en los centros. -XUNTA DE GALICIA

El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha decidido que su nuevo gobierno tendrá una vicepresidencia económica y ha prescindido de los titulares de Sanidad y Educación.

El mandatario autonómico, como ha informado el Gobierno gallego en un comunicado, también ha decidido desligar Empleo, hasta ahora en un departamento con Economía e Industria, y crear la Consejería de Empleo e Igualdad, que dirigirá María Jesús Lorenzana Somoza.

El nuevo Gobierno de la Xunta de Galicia contará, por tanto, con una vicepresidencia económica, de la que se encargará el hasta ahora responsable de Economía, Empleo e Industria, Francisco Conde, y otra que estará a cargo de Alfonso Rueda, quien asume más responsabilidad, ya que a las competencias de Presidencia, Administraciones Públicas y Justicia suma Turismo, con el reto de la preparación del Xacobeo 2021.

Con esta remodelación salen del Gobierno gallego dos de los conselleiros más señalados en los últimos tiempos por ocuparse de áreas delicadas ante la crisis sanitaria, el problema del regreso a las aulas y la problemática económica.

Son Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, que gestionaba Sanidad desde octubre de 2015 y, Carmen Pomar, que se ocupaba de Educación desde 2018. Los colectivos sanitarios y educativos, respectivamente, habían solicitado la destitución de los mismos en varias ocasiones.

Otro de los cambios destacables recae en Román Rodríguez, que volverá a gestionar la Consellería de Cultura, Educación y Universidad. Mantienen sus responsabilidades en el Ejecutivo autonómico Valeriano Martínez (Hacienda), Ángeles Vázquez (Medio Ambiente, Territorio y Vivienda), Ethel Vázquez (Infraestructuras y Movilidad), Fabiola García (Política Social), José González (Medio Rural) y Rosa Quintana (Mar).

Tras la toma de posesión de su cargo por cuarta vez formalizada este sábado, el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha firmado este domingo el decreto con la estructura y los nuevos conselleiros, el cual será publicado el próximo lunes en el Diario Oficial de Galicia.

Todos ellos tomarán posesión del cargo mañana a primera hora en un acto institucional para, inmediatamente después, participar en la primera reunión del Gobierno gallego en esta Legislatura.

