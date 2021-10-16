Felipe Sicilia, nuevo portavoz de la Comisión Ejecutiva del PSOE

Felipe Sicilia será el nuevo portavoz de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE en sustitución de Óscar Puente, según ha podido saber Público. Sicilia es portavoz adjunto del partido en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Diputado por Jaén y nacido en 1979, Sicilia será una de las caras nuevas de la Ejecutiva, que se renovará en el 40 Congreso Federal del PSOE, celebrado del 15 al 17 de octubre en València.
Además, el PSOE aprobó este jueves en la comisión de Igualdad del 40º Congreso Federal una enmienda presentada por su militancia feminista que pide que en esta misma legislatura se presente una ley para abolir la prostitución.
El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, adelantó el viernes que la nueva Ejecutiva (más reducida que la actual) será de "renovación generacional", "femenina", "municipalista" e incorporará la "realidad de la inmigración", mientras que la vicesecretaria general, Adriana Lastra, dijo que no es "descartable" que entren ministros.
Además del secretario general, ya ha trascendido que seguirán en la Ejecutiva Lastra, el secretario de Organización, Santos Cerdán, y Cristina Narbona como presidenta del partido.
Por otro lado, el alcalde de Sevilla y secretario general del PSOE en Andalucía, Juan Espadas, dirigirá el Consejo Político Federal del PSOE en lugar del presidente extremeño, Guillermo Fernández Vara, que pasará a formar parte de la Ejecutiva como secretario de área de Política Autonómica.
Para ello, el PSOE modificará los estatutos del partido, que impiden que los barones socialistas formen parte de la dirección federal.
La directora adjunta del Gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Llanos Castellanos, es otro de los nuevos nombres de la Ejecutiva, en la que seguirán aunque con nuevos cargos el vicepresidente primero del Congreso, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, y el delegado del Gobierno en Castilla y León, Javier Izquierdo.
