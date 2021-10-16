Felipe Sicilia, portavoz y Félix Bolaños, Isabel Rodríguez, Diana Morant y Pilar Alegría entran en la Ejecutiva 

VALÈNCIA
La parte nuclear de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE está prácticamente cerrada. El diputado por Jaén Felipe Sicilia será el nuevo portavoz de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE.
Además, según ha podido saber Público, cuatro ministros, salvo sorpresa de última hora, podrían acudir todos los lunes a Ferraz: la ministra de Educación, Pilar Alegría; la ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez; la ministra de Ciencia, Diana Morant, y el ministro de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Félix Bolaños.
Parece que, en contra de lo que es la tradición habitual del partido, la Ejecutiva no se cerrará a última hora de la madrugada del sábado del Congreso y que a media tarde solo quedaban algunos flecos por cerrar. Mientras, los delegados debaten en comisiones a puerta cerrada las distintas enmiendas.
Sicilia lleva teniendo un gran protagonismo en la Ejecutiva durante los últimos tiempos y ya ha actuado como coportavoz en alguna ocasión. Es una persona de máxima confianza de Adriana Lastra. Recientemente intentó aspirar a dirigir el PSOE en Andalucía, pero finalmente no dio el paso, el cual sí lo dio Juan Espadas, alcalde de Sevilla.
La incorporación de ministros en la Ejecutiva será posible porque ha habido un cambio de estatutos durante este Congreso que facilita que una persona pueda tener más de un cargo, compaginando un cargo público con uno orgánico, en algunas ocasiones.
