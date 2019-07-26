Tras la fallida investidura de Pedro Sánchez, ahora llega el turno del rey Felipe VI de cara a la formación de un nuevo Gobierno, que "por el momento" no iniciará una ronda de consultas con los partidos. La decisión se ha producido esta mañana, después de que la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, le haya comunicado de manera formal el fallo en este primer intento de investidura, tras lo cual el monarca será quien elija al próximo candidato.
La audiencia ha durado apenas 40 minutos y ahora será la Casa Real la que debe informar de la decisión del rey ante esta situación. El jefe del Estado debe decidir si abre en breve una nueva ronda de consultas con los representantes de los partidos o, como es lo más probable, les da un tiempo para ello.
De acuerdo con el artículo 99 de la Constitución, desde la primera votación fallida de investidura de Sánchez, celebrada el pasado martes, 23 de julio, hay dos meses de plazo para que alguien pueda lograr el respaldo suficiente del Congreso para ser elegido presidente.
Por tanto, si nadie lo consiguiera hasta el 23 de septiembre, se convocarían de forma automática unas nuevas elecciones que se celebrarían el 10 de noviembre.
