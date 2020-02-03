Estás leyendo: Felipe VI logra el aplauso de todo el Gobierno, pero no del grupo Unidas Podemos

Felipe VI logra el aplauso de todo el Gobierno, pero no del grupo Unidas Podemos

Los ministros de Unidas Podemos y las secretarias de Estado aplauden las palabras del monarca, así como su llegada a la solemne sesión de apertura de las Cortes Generales. 

El rey Felipe VI, acompañado por la reina Letizia, la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía, durante el discurso que pronunció en el Congreso de los Diputados donde hoy presidió la apertura solemne de la XIV Legislatura. /EFE
MADRID

Actualizado:

ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

Nuevos roles, nuevas dinámicas. Todos los representantes de Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno de coalición, incluido el vicepresidente segundo y líder de la formación, Pablo Iglesias, han aplaudido este lunes el discurso del rey, Felipe VI, en el acto de solemne sesión de apertura de las Cortes Generales, en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Y, si los ministros y las secretarias de Estado que tienen escaño, Noelia Vera e Ione Belarra, han respaldado la llegada del monarca, su discurso y la interveción de la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Meritxell Batet, los diputados y diputadas del grupo confederal han mantenido su costumbre de no aplaudir tras las aplabras de Felipe VI. 

Es la primera vez que Iglesias y ministros como Alberto Garzón, titular de Consumo y coordinador federal de IU, han aplaudido tras un discurso del rey. Las formaciones a las que representan son muy críticas con el monarca, se reconocen republicanas, pero hoy han primado la imagen de unidad en el Gobierno. 

