Unas mil personas se han concentrado este domingo por la tarde en la plaza Espanya de Barcelona y han avanzado hacia el Museo Nacional de Arte de Catalunya (MNAC) para protestar contra la presencia del Rey Felipe VI en la cena oficial de apertura del Mobile World Congress (MWC).
La organización juvenil Arran y los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han convocado esta protesta, a la que los manifestantes han llevado pancartas en las que se podía leer: 'Stop Represión', 'Borbones podridos', '¿Por qué no te callas?' y 'Los reyes en los cuentos'.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han desplegado siete furgonetas de la Brimo y también se ha desplazado una ambulancia, mientras que la Guardia Urbana ha cortado el tráfico de la avenida Reina Cristina, por donde han avanzado los manifestantes, que han gritado: 'Fuera fascistas de nuestros barrios'.
Además, los CDR han realizado otra acción de protesta en las puertas del MNAC, para "dejar bien claro al Borbón que no es bienvenido", según han explicado en su Twitter.
Els #CDRenXarxa ens mantenim a dalt de les escales davant del MNAC.#DESTRONEMLO #NiReiNiPor #TombemElRègim #CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/EdIlgCx0nj— CDR Catalunya (@CDRCatOficial) 24 de febrero de 2019
Una treitena de personas se ha sentado en las puertas del museo, donde se celebrará este domingo por la noche la cena inaugural del MWC, y han desplegado una pancarta en la que ponía 'Destronem-lo' (Destronémoslo, en catalán).
