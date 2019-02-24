El rey Felipe VI ha presidido este domingo la recepción del Mobile World Congress 2019 en el Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya (MNAC) como pistoletazo de salida al congreso mundial de telefonía móvil y tecnología de Barcelona.
Tal y como habían anunciado, ni el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ni la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, han participado en la recepción al monarca a su llegada al museo para la tradicional cena oficial con autoridades, organización y representantes del sector.
Torra y Colau ya explicaron que no participarían del besamanos, pero que sí saludarían al monarca, con el que comparten la cena previa a la inauguración del Mobile. El encuentro se ha producido al final del aperitivo, primero Colau y luego Torra se han acercado al jefe del Estado para estrecharle la mano, sin presencia de los medios gráficos, han informado fuentes de la Casa Real.
Ni el presidente de la Generalitat, ni la alcaldesa han conversado con el monarca y se han limitado a saludarle antes de pasar al salón Oval del Museo Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, donde tiene lugar la cena, a la que asisten unos 200 invitados.
En esta ocasión no ha acudido el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, que en la anterior edición tampoco participó del besamanos, pero sí en la cena posterior.
Tampoco ha participado en la cena el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y en su representación ha acudido la ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque, y la ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet.
El presidente del Gobierno sí acudirá junto al rey el lunes al recorrido inaugural del Mobile, que compartirá con ministros, el presidente de la Generalitat, la alcaldesa de Barcelona, y la alcaldesa de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), Núria Marín.
