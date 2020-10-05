Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez y Felipe VI asistirán a un acto este viernes en Barcelona tras la polémica de la entrega de despachos judiciales

Ambos participarán en el acto de entrega de premios de la nueva edición de BNEW, Barcelona New Economic Week.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, viajará junto al rey Felipe VI este viernes a Barcelona para participar en el acto de entrega de premios de la nueva edición de BNEW, Barcelona New Economic Week, tras la polémica ausencia del monarca de la entrega de despachos a jueces en la capital catalana.

Según ha informado Moncloa, el acto se celebrará este viernes en la Estación de Francia y será el propio Felipe VI el que presida el acto. Un evento centrado en sectores como la industria digital, el comercio digital y la logística, entre otros, y que comparten un común denominador: la Nueva Economía.

Además de la entrega de premios, Felipe VI y Sánchez visitarán juntos también la start-up 3D Factory Incubator, al cumplirse su primer año de vida en la Zona Franca de Barcelona.

3D Factory Incubator es la primera incubadora europea de alta tecnología en impresión en tres dimensiones. Su principal objetivo es albergar las 100 mejores ideas en Europa de negocio digital para los próximos cinco años.

La polémica por el veto 

Lesmes: "Una tradición de más de veinte años, va mucho más allá de lo protocolario"

El viaje del monarca a Barcelona se producirá dos semanas después de la polémica generada por el veto del Ejecutivo a su presencia en el acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces.

Precisamente, esta decisión del Ejecutivo fue criticada por el presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, que expresó su "enorme pesar".

Lesmes defendió que la presencia del monarca, una "tradición" de más de veinte años, "va mucho más allá de lo protocolario" y adquiere "una dimensión constitucional y política".

