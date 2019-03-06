Público
Femen Un juez revoca la absolución de dos activistas de Femen que se encadenaron al altar de la catedral de la Almudena

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid las condena a una multa de 2.190 euros a cada una por un delito de profanación.

Las activistas de Femen que se encadenaron en la catedral de Almudena | AFP

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha revocado la absolución de dos activistas de Femen que se encadenaron al altar de la catedral de la Almudena y las ha condenado a una multa de 2.190 euros a cada una por un delito de profanación.

El Juzgado de lo Penal número 23 de Madrid había absuelto a las dos mujeres de un delito de odio y varios contra los sentimientos religiosos por los hechos ocurridos el 13 de junio de 2014 en la catedral de la Almudena en una protesta a favor del aborto.

La Audiencia considera, sin embargo, que "no puede considerarse amparada en la libertad de expresión la conducta de las acusadas", ya que eligieron un templo católico simbólico de Madrid "para realizar los actos físicos gravemente ofensivos y vejatorios para los sentimientos de los católicos".

(Habrá ampliación)

