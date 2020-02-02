Estás leyendo: Fernández Díaz dice que nunca despachó con Villarejo y que lo saludó "un par de veces circunstancialmente"

caso villarejo

Fernández Díaz dice que nunca despachó con Villarejo y que lo saludó "un par de veces circunstancialmente"

El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, insiste en desvincularse de la existencia de una Policía patriótica encargada de actuar sobre el independentismo. 

El exministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz, a su llegada a la comisión de investigación del Congreso. EFE
El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz ha reiterado hoy, en una entrevista en Catalunya Radio, su negativa a que existiese una Policía patriótica dispuesta a actuar contra el independentismo, como desveló Público: "Hasta donde yo conozco, y más aún, con mi autorización, lo niego absolutamente". Fernández Díaz ha añadido que esto no quiere decir que en aquella etapa "no hubiese personas que se dedicasen de forma individual a esto".

Preguntado sobre si entre estas personas se encontraba el comisario Villarejo, el exministro ha querido andar con cautela: "Con lo que se está viendo ahora, tampoco estoy en condiciones de negarlo. Yo no acuso a nadie, tampoco al señor Villarejo. Durante los cinco años que estuve al frente del Ministerio del Interior, nunca, ni una sola vez, despachó conmigo y tampoco lo saludé, salvo un par de veces circunstancialmente". "Por orden mía, nunca", ha concluido el exministro.

El exministro se ha desvinculado también de los supuestos informes de la Udef que le vincularían de manera directa con dicha operación: "Niego radicalmente que bajo mi conocimiento, autorización u orden existiese una Policía patriótica; si alguna persona o grupo hicieron actos ilegales, que respondan de estos actos ilegales, pero que no digan que fue por orden mía". 

