Hay barones del PSOE que están dispuestos a pactar con Ciudadanos. Es el caso del secretario general de los socialistas extremeños, Guillermo Fernández Vara, que ha anunciado este viernes que han ofrecido a la formación naranja conformar gobiernos conjuntos en aquellos ayuntamientos en los que el PSOE ha sido la lista más votada pero sin alcanzar mayoría absoluta. Ocurre así en dos capitales de provincia, Cáceres y Badajoz, y también de Almendralejo, donde podrían no gobernar si llegan a un pacto PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.

En una entrevista con Canal Extremadura Radio, Fernández Vara ha dicho que "si optamos por lo razonable, deberían ser alcaldes quienes han ganado las elecciones con claridad", en este caso los candidatos del PSOE, ya que para que PP y Cs sumen "tienen que entrar en escena otros agentes y esto complica todavía más la cuestión", ha dicho en referencia al partido de Santiago Abascal.

Sin embargo, Vara ha reconocido que no se encuentra entre el 45% de los españoles que apuesta por un gobierno de coalición en España y ha precisado que él preferiría un ejecutivo "monocolor" de Pedro Sánchez con apoyos de legislatura en el Parlamento". Ha afirmado, no obstante, que eso no impide, como ocurre ahora, que pueda haber ministros que no sean del PSOE y lo mismo podría suceder incorporando a algunas personas que sean más cercanas a Podemos en este caso".